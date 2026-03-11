Watch CBS News
Denver metro area sheriff's office investigates death of 5-year-old child at Centennial home

By
Jennifer McRae
Digital Media Producer, CBS Colorado
Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer for CBS Colorado with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website several times by the Colorado Broadcasters Association.
Jennifer McRae

CBS Colorado

The Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office investigated the death of a 5-year-old child at a home in Centennial. According to investigators, deputies were called to the home in the 5200 block of South Jerico Street in Centennial about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. 

Investigators said there is no threat to the community and that everyone involved has been identified. The investigation remains "open and active" at this time, according to the sheriff's office. 

What transpired leading up to the child's death has not been released. The identity of the child has not been released. 

