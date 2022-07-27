Coloradans should be ready for more rain following flooding on Tuesday

Heavy rainfall on Tuesday caused a driver to get stuck in their vehicle in street flooding near 26th Avenue and Kipling. Many Coloradoans spent Wednesday cleaning up the mess left behind from multiple storms that rolled over the state, specifically through the Denver metro area and areas near Burlington.

CBS

A large tree snapped and damaged a roof in Lakewood. It's not clear anyone was hurt in the storms.

First Alert Meteorologist Ashton Altieri says the Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins areas will experience an unusual summer day on Wednesday with showers and thunderstorms generally waiting until after 9pm instead of arriving in the afternoon. Overnight thunder is uncommon in the metro area but it will be possible Wednesday night.

A First Alert Weather Day has been declared for July 28 as a flood watch is expected to be expanded north into the central and northern mountains of Colorado including the fire burn scars closer to Denver like East Troublesome and Cameron Peak. These scars have at least an "elevated" threat for flash flooding on both Thursday and Friday.