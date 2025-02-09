Coloradans hold protest to advocate for immigrants, call for an end to deportations

Saturday was the second time in less than a week that thousands of people gathered at the state capitol to protest current immigration enforcement in Colorado. The Denver protest was one of many across the country this week, following immigration operations by multiple federal agencies.

CBS

Wednesday morning members of the Department of Homeland Security conducted operations across Denver and Aurora they said targeted over 100 people connected to Venezuelan gang activity in the U.S. However, immigration advocates argue targeting neighborhoods and residential areas is spreading fear in communities already living in fear of deportation.

Protest organizer with the Party for Socialism and Liberation Katie Leonard said, "It's so important that when you see a massive show of force from ICE and all of these other federal law enforcement agencies on a Wednesday, you saw the same show of force, of masses of people come out to the streets that same Wednesday. It's really important that we show that the people here are standing with our immigrant communities."

Approximately 2,000 protesters came out to march and join the rally on Saturday. Some, like Julian Neave, are seeing the effects firsthand. Neave said, "I'm just here for my family because my father is an immigrant and came to the U.S. to make a better life for us."

Others, like Sheila Urkquhartmoura, came out to show their support. "It's absolutely horrible in this day and time we are still fighting the same fight," said Urkquhartmoura.

Leonard explained why it's important to come together as a community, stating, "We are signaling to the country, to the world, that we stand with our immigrant neighbors, and we stand against deportation, and we want ice out of our communities."

Some protesters also fear that the recent operations are opening the door to bigotry and prejudice.