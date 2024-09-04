Coloradans opposing oil and gas project near Aurora Reservoir re-energized with new mission

In August, the Colorado Energy and Carbon Management Commission voted to allow an oil and gas project near the Aurora Reservoir to continue. At the time, Save The Aurora Reservoir, or "STAR" a neighborhood group, which opposed the project didn't know what their future held for them. Now it seems like they have a new mission and a new drive.

The beach at Aurora Reservoir CBS

Randy Willard, a volunteer leader with STAR, says that recently they've gotten a lot more support from the community in Aurora and beyond. Despite suffering that huge loss just one month ago.

"I'm just amazed every time, we have one of these broader meetings that people walk up to me and say, gosh, I just heard about this," said Willard.

STAR was trying to stop the Lowry Ranch CAP which will have 166 oil and gas wells near the Aurora Reservoir and its surrounding neighborhoods. As the project continues, Willard says they haven't given up.

"Yeah, there's been some disappointment, I think, with the ECMC ruling. But I don't feel any drop in the urgency that we all feel out here," said Willard.

They have decided to fight to keep the actual drilling pads as far away from their community as possible.

"We realize that we're probably not going to stop things completely," said Willard. "The biggest concern right now is the Sunlight Long pad. It's the closest one both to the reservoir and also to the homes. And so, we're waiting to see right now when the hearings will be scheduled, but basically, we get another shot at both, the ECMC and the County for the individual oil and gas development plans."

CBS

Tuesday night STAR members attended an open house put on by Arapahoe County to continue to voice their concerns. Randy says they had a great turnout, and he wants to use this newfound momentum to put up an even greater fight.

"We are in the process of, trying to grow and make some committee so that the work gets spread around a little bit more, but so that we can get further outreach," said Willard.

Civitas has always maintained the Lowry Ranch CAP will be safe for the reservoir and residents. When the ECMC approved the Lowry Ranch CAP Civitas Chief Operating Officer Hodge Walker released a statement saying, "This CAP approval is the result of thorough work by the Civitas team and extensive stakeholder engagement to ensure the safe development of Colorado's important natural resources, while protecting the environment and minimizing impacts to our communities. Watkins is a prolific development area within the DJ Basin, and we look forward to beginning drilling in the Lowry Ranch area next year."