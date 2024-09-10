Coloradans line up outside new restaurant specializing in chicken salad

On Tuesday, dozens of people lined up outside Chicken Salad Chick, a restaurant specializing in chicken salad. The location in Littleton is the first to open in the Denver metro area and the fourth in Colorado.

The first 100 guests in line at the South Santa Fe Drive location received free chicken salad once a month for a year.

Chicken Salad Chick CBS

"I might have to share with some people, we'll see," said one person standing in line. "We've done free openings at other places before. It's just kind of something fun to do."

The restaurant has more than chicken salad on the menu, with pimento cheese and egg salad items along with salads and desserts. The other locations in Colorado include Greeley, Colorado Springs and Windsor.