Coloradans will likely see higher-than-estimated state refund checks next year

Coloradans will likely get a higher-than-estimated state refund check next year

You may see a larger state refund check than initially predicted next year.

State tax revenues are up -- in fact, they're way up.

The fiscal year ends in just 10 days.

The Colorado Sun reports that the state expects the TABOR cap to exceed more than $3 billion.

That's $600,000 more than was projected back in March.

Exact refunds won't be known until this fall and will depend on whether or not a proposition that would provide property tax relief to some Coloradans passes.