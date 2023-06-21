Coloradans will likely see higher-than-estimated state refund checks next year
You may see a larger state refund check than initially predicted next year.
State tax revenues are up -- in fact, they're way up.
The fiscal year ends in just 10 days.
The Colorado Sun reports that the state expects the TABOR cap to exceed more than $3 billion.
That's $600,000 more than was projected back in March.
Exact refunds won't be known until this fall and will depend on whether or not a proposition that would provide property tax relief to some Coloradans passes.
