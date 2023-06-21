Watch CBS News
Local News

Coloradans will likely see higher-than-estimated state refund checks next year

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Coloradans will likely get a higher-than-estimated state refund check next year
Coloradans will likely get a higher-than-estimated state refund check next year 00:30

You may see a larger state refund check than initially predicted next year.

State tax revenues are up -- in fact, they're way up.

The fiscal year ends in just 10 days.

The Colorado Sun reports that the state expects the TABOR cap to exceed more than $3 billion.

That's $600,000 more than was projected back in March.

Exact refunds won't be known until this fall and will depend on whether or not a proposition that would provide property tax relief to some Coloradans passes.

CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on June 20, 2023 / 9:36 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.