Coloradans gather for Independence Eve celebration at Civic Center Park

Thousands of Coloradans gathered at Civic Center Park to celebrate Independence Eve with a stellar fireworks show.

The Civic Center Conservancy hosted the annual free concert and fireworks show as CBS News Colorado was there to check out the scene.

"It's so exciting to see people filling Civic Center Park... this is such a night of community and culture... and celebrating our country. We're super excited to see this happening," said Eric Lazzari with the Civic Center Conservancy.

The organization has played a major role in hosting the event annually and made it a priority to keep the event thriving.

RELATED: Why Civic Center Park is the heart of Denver

"We been at this work in the park for close to 15 years now. A little bit over that and you know, we are here to keep it active and thriving for all. For events like Independence Eve, give people a reason to come here and connect," he added.

CBS

Many families, people of all ages and races came out to the park to enjoy the festivities and recognize the country's day of independence.

"Independence Eve is not only a way to celebrate the fourth of July, that's an American tradition right, but it's a way to bring people together in the heart of the city," said CBS News Colorado morning anchor Michelle Griego.

CBS News Colorado reporter Olivia Young caught up with some families who were enjoying the evening filled with music, food and

RELATED: Volunteers make Denver's Civic Center Park "sparkle"

"We've been coming for 10 years, since he was a baby and we are just so glad that this event is back on after the pandemic," one mother told CBS News Colorado's Olivia Young. "Just being together as a family, being here in a safe place to celebrate and the fireworks, of course."

CBS

During the event, outside food was permitted, but alcoholic beverages were not. So, a bar was provided along with food trucks for those who forgot to bring a meal.

Former Denver mayor Michael Hancock sat down with CBS News Colorado anchors Griego and Brian Flores to chat about the turnout at Civic Center Park.

RELATED: Fireworks and drone shows in Colorado: See a listing of 4th of July displays in Denver area

"You know I'm very proud, we almost didn't have it this year. And the team came to me and said, 'we don't have the fundraising for it,'" Hancock said. "Last year, I put in the budget for this year for what we call a legacy line item to help events like Independence Eve to happen every year and so, it has became a part of our life in Denver, I'm proud of it."

Eventgoers were also able to enjoy live music from two Colorado bands: The Mañanas and The Reminders, along with the Colorado Symphony.

"I love the music!" said Rotello, an eventgoer. "I just like to dance and like she said it doesn't matter what it looks like as long as were enjoying ourselves."

As many sat and waited on the fireworks display, rain began to pour but that didn't stop the six minute performance the Civic Center Conservancy had instore for eventgoers.

Other firework displays are set for multiple locations around the Denver metro area including Arvada, Aurora and Broomfield. Castle Rock, Lakewood and Boulder decided to go with drone shows this year.