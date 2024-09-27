Watch CBS News
Despite emotional toll, Coloradan keeps traveling to help out American Red Cross after disasters

By Jesse Sarles

/ CBS Colorado

Volunteer from American Red Cross of Colorado to help with Hurricane Helene recovery mission
Volunteer from American Red Cross of Colorado to help with Hurricane Helene recovery mission 00:42

A volunteer from the American Red Cross Colorado Chapter will be heading to Florida to help with hurricane recovery.

deb-ryan-copy.jpg
CBS

Deb Ryan has been a volunteer with the American Red Cross for five years. She is now on her way to Florida in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene, which made landfall on Thursday night.

This will be her fifth deployment. She's previously helped with other hurricane recovery efforts, as well as wildfires.

"It is tough because you really can't quite understand how hard it must be for people to lose everything," Ryan said. "But when people come up to you and hold your hand or give you a hug and just tell you how much they appreciate that you're there, it makes it all worthwhile."

US-NEWS-WEA-HELENE-FLOODING-2-OS
Roys restaurant worker searches through the rubble at the demolished restaurant after Hurricane Helene landed in Steinhatchee, Florida, Sept. 27, 2024. Willie J. Allen Jr./Orlando Sentinel/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

Ryan says she keeps volunteering -- despite the emotional toll -- because it's a way to feel like she's giving back to other people.

Jesse Sarles

Jesse Sarles manages the web content and publishing operations for CBS Colorado. He writes articles about Colorado news and sports in and around the Denver area.

