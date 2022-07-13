Lehkonen, Manson, Helm return to Colorado Avalanche on first day of NHL free agency

The Colorado Avalanche got to work on the first day of NHL free agency Wednesday and brought back three key depth players who made highlights during the Stanley Cup Final push and victory.

Defenseman Josh Manson and forwards Artturi Lehkonen and Darren Helm were all re-signed by the Avalanche.

Manson was signed to a 4-year contract through the 2025-26 season.

TAMPA, FLORIDA - JUNE 26: Josh Manson #42 of the Colorado Avalanche carries the Stanley Cup following the series winning victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game Six of the 2022 NHL Stanley Cup Final at Amalie Arena on June 26, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. BRUCE BENNETT / GETTY

The 30-year-old became a key deadline acquisition by the Avs for the team's playoff run and Stanley Cup victory, as he was brought over from the Anaheim Ducks.

Highlights for Manson and the team included his OT game-winner in Game 1 of the second round against the St. Louis Blues. Manson had 3 goals and 5 assists for a total of 8 points during the playoffs for the Avs.

Next, Lehkonen was re-signed to a five-year contract through the 2026-27 season.

TAMPA, FLORIDA - JUNE 26: Artturi Lehkonen #62 of the Colorado Avalanche carries the Stanley Cup following the series winning victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game Six of the 2022 NHL Stanley Cup Final at Amalie Arena on June 26, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. BRUCE BENNETT / GETTY

The 27-year-old forward was another key deadline acquisition, who was brought over from the Montreal Canadiens. One of his playoff highlights came in Game 4 of the Western Conference Final when he scored the OT winner to send the Avs to the Cup Final. Lehkonen was effective in the playoffs for the Avs, showing up on the score sheet for 8 goals, 6 assists and a total of 14 points in 20 games.

Veteran forward Darren Helm will also make a comeback to the Avs. He agreed to a 1-year deal with the team.

TAMPA, FLORIDA - JUNE 26: Darren Helm #43 of the Colorado Avalanche carries the Stanley Cup following the series winning victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game Six of the 2022 NHL Stanley Cup Final at Amalie Arena on June 26, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. BRUCE BENNETT / GETTY

Helm had completed the 1-year deal he inked with the team back in July 2021. He made a career and team highlight when he helped the Avs seal the deal in the second round against St. Louis be scoring a buzzer-beater, game-winner in Game 6. Helm notched 2 goals and 3 assists for a total of 5 points during the Stanley Cup Playoffs.