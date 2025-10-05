Cold front brings cooler temperatures to Colorado on Sunday

Temperatures near normal for Colorado Sunday with the chance for late day/evening rain showers

A cold front on Saturday and clear skies overnight have dropped temperatures anywhere from 10 to 20 degrees cooler to start your Sunday morning.

While high temperatures will be pretty close to normal, it will feel quite a bit cooler following 80s on Saturday. Highs for the Front Range will top out in the upper 60s, with a mix of 50s and 60s for the mountains. The warm spot in the state will be the far southeast corner, where highs will top out in the low to mid 80s.

There is a chance for some late-day rain showers for the Front Range; however, it looks like most of the moisture will come early evening and overnight.

The mountains could pick up one to two inches of snow overnight.

Monday will start off with mostly cloudy skies, and the clouds will stick around for the day with a slight chance for afternoon showers. The second front will drop temperatures even more on Monda,y with highs for the metro area in the upper 50s. It will feel much more fall-like.

The cooler weather will stick around through mid-week before warming back into the 70s.

