Coalition pushes Aurora to ban flavored tobacco products

A coalition of doctors, educators, students and community organizations is urging Aurora City Council to ban the sale of flavored tobacco products, including flavored vapes, menthol cigarettes and nicotine pouches.

The push comes months after Denver implemented its own flavored tobacco sales ban, prompting some customers to consider shopping in neighboring cities.

"I'm gonna have to come all the way to Aurora to get one," one Denver vaper told CBS Colorado earlier this year.

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Now, the Flavors Hook Kids Aurora coalition wants Aurora to follow Denver's lead.

"We feel strongly that kids' health outcomes shouldn't be determined by their zip code," said Jodi Radke, regional director of Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids.

Advocates say flavored nicotine products are particularly appealing to young people, with candy-like flavors and colorful packaging contributing to concerns about youth addiction.

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According to Colorado's 2025 Healthy Kids Colorado Survey, more than a quarter of high school students statewide reported having tried vaping.

"We know we can't stop youth from vaping, but we could reduce the numbers," said Elijah, an Aurora high school student.

A July poll commissioned by Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids found 70% of likely Aurora voters surveyed supported ending the sale of flavored tobacco products. Keating Research surveyed 600 likely Aurora voters between July 14 and July 20. The poll had a margin of error of plus or minus four percentage points.

The poll was commissioned by an organization advocating for the ban, and its findings do not necessarily reflect the positions of Aurora City Council members.

A citywide vote would not be required for council to approve a ban. However, no such ordinance has been formally introduced.

In March, Aurora City Council unanimously approved new licensing requirements for tobacco retailers, including additional compliance checks and restrictions on where new tobacco businesses can operate.

The ordinance was intended to reduce youth access to tobacco products but did not include a ban on flavored products.

Councilmember Gianina Horton, who supports the coalition's efforts, acknowledged that a flavored tobacco ban has not been actively discussed by council.

"There's a lot more consideration that needs to go into place before legislation is officially proposed in front of other council members," Horton told CBS Colorado.

Horton said that process would include conversations with businesses that could be affected by additional restrictions.

When Denver's flavored tobacco ban went into effect, some vape shop owners told CBS Colorado they lost more than half their sales. The restrictions have also raised concerns among retailers about adults who use flavored vaping products instead of traditional cigarettes.

The coalition argues that reducing access to flavored tobacco products is an important step toward preventing nicotine addiction among young people.

Horton said she hopes to work on a possible ordinance in the coming weeks, but says that additional conversations with stakeholders are needed.

"Conversations are going to be really critical in the next couple of weeks," Horton said.

Advocates are hoping to see the issue brought before City Council before the end of the year.