Club Q hero Richard Fierro to be honored by Red Cross of Colorado Saturday

Richard Fierro, the Army veteran touted as a hero for being one of several people who tackled and disarmed the accused Club Q shooter, will be honored by the Red Cross of Colorado in Denver Saturday.

Fierro is being honored with the Lifesaving Military Hero of the Year Award, an award given by the Red Cross to those who respond in an emergency in a way that saves lives while off duty or not in the scope of being a soldier or first responder.

"The Army veteran, who spent 15 years as an officer and retired as a major in 2013, didn't hesitate to protect his family and other clubgoers that evening," the Red Cross of Colorado wrote in a Facebook post. "For his compassion and lifesaving acts, Richard Fierro will receive the Lifesaving Military Hero of the Year Award at the American Red Cross Heroes Soirée on Saturday, March 18, 2023."

RELATED: Richard Fierro credited as a hero in Club Q shooting

Fierro -- along with U.S. Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Thomas James and a trans woman, who has not been publicly identified -- tackled the accused man armed with a rifle and a handgun.

The trio held the suspected shooter down as Fierro punched the shooter in the face. The trans woman reportedly stomped the shooter's face with her high heels.

Richard Fierro is being hailed as a hero in stopping the suspected gunman in the weekend shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs.Original caption: Richard Fierro credits the UCCS MBA program with helping him to better position Atrevida Beer Co. on the market. University of Colorado, Colorado Springs

"I just kept whaling on him. And I told the kid in front of me, 'Kick him in his head, keep kicking him in his head,'" Fierro told CBS News Colorado in the days after the shooting. "One of the performers was running by and I told her, 'kick this guy, kick this guy,' and she took her high heel and stuffed it in his face, or his head or whatever she could hit."

Attorneys said in court hearings that the suspect, Anderson Aldrich, is nonbinary and uses they/them pronouns.

RELATED: Club Q hero Thomas James speaks out: 'when you come out of the closet, come out swinging'

Fierro, for his role in disarming Aldrich, has been credited as a hero by everyone from witnesses and survivors of the shooting, the Colorado Springs police chief, the broader LGBTQ+ community to President Joe Biden. He was invited by Colorado Rep. Jason Crow to Biden's second State of the Union address in February.

And the Los Angeles Chargers, Fierro's favorite NFL team, surprised him with tickets to the Super Bowl in Los Angeles.

The Red Cross of Colorado will honor Fierro on Saturday night in Denver.