Colorado children served by Raise the Future get new wardrobe experience

Through its Family Support Services, Raise the Future provides essential support and care to adoptive families, kinship families, foster families, and reunited families. Much of that support comes in the form of classes and counseling for better communication and behavioral skills. Raise the Future partners with many community organizations and businesses to provide further services to its families. Making sure these families have everything they need is a top priority.

Recently, several families that work with Raise the Future got the opportunity to go shopping for clothes at Clothes to Kids of Denver.

"Clothes to Kids of Denver is a nonprofit where students in need or in crisis can come shop in our store for a week's worth of clothing for free," said Kathleen Phillips, the executive director of Clothes to Kids of Denver.

Each child gets five new pairs of socks and underwear, five tops, four bottoms, a coat, a bra, and a pair of shoes, enough clothes for a week. Enough clothes to make up several outfits.

"For students who are developing their identity, trying to decide who they are in this world ... for them to be able to have that self-expression and feel good about themselves, and it's just one thing more they don't have to worry about," Phillips said.

Clothes to Kids of Denver stocks its shelves with new or gently used items sourced through donations. The best part is the children and their parents get a real shopping experience.

"Just being able to have their kids come and pick out their own clothes is such a beneficial experience for our families," said Haley Sinn, Director of Family Support for Raise the Future.

"We are so impressed with the work that Raise the Future does. If we can provide just one community resource to the families they serve just add that clothing resource to the list of other resources, we think that's a fantastic partnership," Phillips added.

For many families, Clothes to Kids of Denver is a lifeline. One grandmother who is caring for four of her grandchildren, ages 5, 4, 3, and 2 said she was grateful for the opportunity to get them some clothes.

"This helps me financially. It helps me let them feel a little bit more confident about what they have when they're wearing their clothes," she said.

LINK: Wednesday's Child on CBS Colorado

Raise the Future is always looking for more partners and community support. Contact Raise the Future by calling (303) 755-4756 or (800) 451-5246 or log on to their website.