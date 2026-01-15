Lane temporarily closed after multi-vehicle crash on US 6 in Denver

Authorities in Denver closed part of westbound US 6 due to a multi-vehicle crash on Thursday night.

According to the Denver Police Department, three vehicles were involved in the crash in the area of southbound I-25 and westbound US 6 around 6 p.m. Police have not yet released information on the cause of the crash or whether anyone was injured.

The Colorado Department of Transportation says the left lane of westbound US 6 between I-25 and CO 88 was closed while authorities are on the scene. DPD advised drivers to take an alternate route while they investigate the crash.

CDOT announced that the lane reopened to traffic around 6:50 p.m.