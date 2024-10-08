Police activity led to brief full closure of Interstate 25 in southern part of Denver metro area

Emergency crews closed both directions of Interstate 25 for a short time in the far southern part of Denver metro area early Tuesday afternoon. The closure was due to police activity, and it was where I-25 and C470/E-470 meet. That's in the Centennial/Lone Tree area.

So far it's not clear what the police response was for.

CDOT

A Colorado Department of Transportation camera showed cars at a dead stop on the interstate at 1 p.m.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office said at 1:04 p.m. that the highway was back open.