Colorado deputies discover illegal burn during fire restrictions in Clear Creek County

Despite recent rainfall in Colorado's high country, Clear Creek County remains under Stage 1 fire restrictions, and deputies said one recent call served as a reminder of how seriously they are treating wildfire risks this year.

The Clear Creek County Sheriff's Office responded Monday after multiple residents reported seeing smoke in a rural part of the county. Deputies, firefighters, and EMS crews searched the area before locating what authorities said was an illegal slash burn.

The Clear Creek County Sheriff's Office discovered an illegal slash pile burn during fire restrictions. Clear Creek County Sheriff's Office

"It took us a little bit to find it, but it was all illegal slash work, illegal slash burn," Deputy Justis Neal with the Clear Creek County Sheriff's Office said.

The incident comes during what officials describe as an unusually dry year across the mountains. "Compared to past seasons, it's really dry, even compared to last year," Neal said.

The sheriff's office said the lack of snowpack this winter, combined with warm temperatures and dry conditions, has elevated concerns about wildfire potential across the county. Clear Creek County is currently operating under Stage 1 fire restrictions, which prohibit open burning except in specifically authorized locations. Deputies said the challenge is not only preventing fires from starting but also finding them quickly if they do. In a county filled with steep terrain and rugged backroads, response times can be affected by geography.

"Obviously, the roads up here aren't like normal roads down in the city," Neal said. "Most of our roads up here are dirt roads. They're bumpy."

Officials say those extra minutes can matter if a small fire begins spreading. "We live in the forest up here, and the smallest spark could set the entire county on fire," Neal said.

Clear Creek County CBS

According to the sheriff's office, the person responsible for the burn was issued a summons and will have to appear before a judge rather than simply receiving a citation. Authorities say they have received multiple reports involving fires and smoke this season, and they hope the enforcement action serves as a reminder that restrictions remain in effect.

"Check the county website," Neal said. "It's posted on the page throughout all the pages on there that we are on Stage 1 fire bans."

At the same time, deputies said they were encouraged by residents who are keeping an eye out for potential dangers and calling in smoke when they see it. "I would say everybody's watching it all the time," Neal said.