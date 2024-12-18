Colorado deputies find vehicle full of weapons and tactical gear

A man is behind bars and a carload of weapons and tactical gear are in custody after deputies spotted a suspicious vehicle parked in a dirt lot in Silver Plume. The Clear Creek County Sheriff's Office says they spotted the unoccupied vehicle on Monday.

The car had fake plates, and the VIN was partially blocked. Deputies say they eventually found the car registered to Brian Cope, 40, who had an outstanding warrant out of Summit County.

Brian Cope Clear Creek County

Deputies said as they were in the parking lot, they saw a man walking down the trail and saw him put something behind a rock. Once they identified the man as Cope, deputies arrested him. They say behind the rock, deputies found a loaded 9mm handgun.

When deputies searched the vehicle they found a loaded, short-barreled rifle with no serial number, six high-capacity magazines, numerous boxes of ammunition, a Kevlar tactical vest with metal plates, a tactical helmet, a police scanner, a federal law enforcement replica badge, burglary tools, and drug paraphernalia.



In addition to the warrant, Cope was arrested on the following charges: possession of a weapon by a previous offender, impersonating a peace officer, violation of a protection order, unlawful conduct involving an unserialized firearm, prohibited large capacity magazine, possession of burglary tools, and drug paraphernalia.

Final charges will be determined by the 5th Judicial District Attorney's Office.