Clear Creek County moves to 4-day workweek in effort to attract new employees

Clear Creek County is now moving (most) employees to a four-day workweek. The county manager said this is in an effort to attract new workers for positions yet to be filled.

"It boils down to the fact that we are trying to become an employer of choice," Clear Creek County Manager Brian Bosshardt said. "A place that people want to come and work and do quality work for the residents for the community of Clear Creek and we are struggling with (filling) many positions."

The new work week will start Jan. 3, Monday through Thursday 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. That's one hour earlier and later than the current schedule, but employees will get Friday off. While Bosshardt said he expects some growing pains for people trying to utilize county services on Friday, he said they are already losing service days because of a lack of staffing.

"We operate a transfer station where our folks, our residents can bring their household trash and I can't find folks to drive a CDL to work at that station," Bosshardt said.

"It used to be open four days a week, we are down to two simply because we can't find folks."

The board of county commissioners recently issued a market study to figure out if payment was holding up to competition from other counties, like Evergreen and Summit, next door on either side.

"Competing on money alone, I'm not sure it's going to be stable so if we can make this place a more attractive place to work, that is what we are hoping a four-day workweek will do for us," Bosshardt explained.

The county believes the high cost of housing and living in Clear Creek, like all mountain communities, has prevented some applicants from looking into their positions. The County Manager believes that this new schedule could also open more opportunities for people commuting, with one day fewer on the road.

"Keeps people off I-70 on a Friday, driving up that hill, and one less day of driving up I-70 during the winter months."

Still, this does not affect every part of county business, some operations like EMS will need to stick with the standard schedule they have now.

"The sheriff's office will not change, Health and Wellness Center in Idaho Springs won't, Road and Bridge staff... we are out there plowing streets."

This is just a pilot program for now, the county will reassess in May to see if the change has been working for community members and staff.