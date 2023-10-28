Clear Creek Canyon closed between Golden and Colorado 119 due to icy conditions, crashes

Colorado State Patrol tweeted Saturday evening that Clear Creek Canyon was closed between Golden and Colorado 110 due to icy conditions and crashes.

The agency says there have been reports of crashes on US 6 between the bottom of Floyd Hill and Colo 119 junction.

CLEAR CREEK CANYON CLOSED between Golden and Colo 119 due to icy conditions and crashes. Reports coming in about crash on US 6 between the bottom of Floyd Hill and the Colo 119 junction as well. pic.twitter.com/7oWiUpK4RS — CSP Golden (@csp_golden) October 28, 2023

There is no estimated timeline for the closure.

