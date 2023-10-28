Watch CBS News
Clear Creek Canyon closed between Golden and Colorado 119 due to icy conditions, crashes

Colorado State Patrol tweeted Saturday evening that Clear Creek Canyon was closed between Golden and Colorado 110 due to icy conditions and crashes. 

The agency says there have been reports of crashes on US 6 between the bottom of Floyd Hill and Colo 119 junction. 

There is no estimated timeline for the closure.

CBS News Colorado will continue to update. 

