Classic American novel "The Great Gatsby" comes to life on the Denver stage

Colorado Ballet presents the Denver premiere of "The Great Gatsby." The iconic American classic written by F. Scott Fitzgerald centers around the love between Jay Gatsby and Daisy Buchanan that turns into an obsession and ends badly for all involved.

CBS

"It is a complicated story when you look at F. Scott Fitzgerald and how he jumped forward and back throughout the novel. One of the first things I did with my creative team was we decided to go in chronological order, so it's much easier for the audience to follow," said Jorden Morris, who choreographed the ballet.

Morris spent three years building this version of "The Great Gatsby" from the ground up, including costumes, lighting, story and music.

"One of the biggest pluses for me in this production was to have Carl Davis as a composer. We wrote the score together from scratch," Morris explained.

The score is infused with Jazz Age melodies and choreography that reflects the era.

"We were able to bring in new versions of the Charleston and Foxtrots, and shimmies and quick steps," Morris added. "There's also in the Valley of the Ashes another really cool part of the novel that I liked. That has much more contemporary movement in it. I sort of wanted to go to more of a Marth Graham, grounded, earthy feel."

In this one ballet, the audience gets a wide variety of dance, music, and complex characters living through a compelling storyline.

"If you like dance, this is a great show. If you like stories, if you like Broadway, if you like cinema. There's a very cinematic approach to it," Morris said.

Colorado Ballet's production of "The Great Gatsby" runs through Feb. 8, 2025, at the Ellie Caulkins Opera House.