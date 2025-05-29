U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs celebrates graduating class of 2025

On Thursday morning, the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs celebrated the over 900 cadets in the graduating class of 2025.

Secretary of the Air Force Troy E. Meink served as the special guest speaker at the commencement, which began at 9 a.m. this morning at Falcon Stadium. A flyover was scheduled for the afternoon, but was canceled due to low cloud cover.

Brig. Gen. Linell A. Letendre, Dean of the Faculty, presents the graduation class during the U.S. Air Force Academy Class of 2025 graduation ceremony at Falcon Stadium in Colorado Springs, Colo., May 29, 2025. Nine hundred nine cadets received their commissions as second lieutenants in the Air Force and Space Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Dylan Smith) Dylan Smith

U.S. Air Force Academy Dean of Faculty Brig. Gen. Linell Letendre honored the 94 distinguished graduates who placed in the top 10% of their class. This year's graduating class included 909 cadets, including 14 international students. Sec. Meink shook hands with each graduate as they crossed the stage.

Cadets march into Falcon Stadium to start the U.S. Air Force Academy Class of 2025 graduation ceremony at Falcon Stadium in Colorado Springs, Colo., May 29, 2025. Nine hundred nine cadets received their commissions as second lieutenants in the Air Force and Space Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Trevor Cokley) Trevor Cokley

Graham Green, a cadet from Brevard, North Carolina, said graduating from the academy is the hardest thing he's ever done. He encouraged other cadets to "just stick with it. I've been through so many hills and valleys where I was like, 'I'm loving it' or 'I'm not liking it.' I just say stick with it, because it will all work out in the end."

Reginaldo Capati (left) and Graham Green (right) graduate from the U.S. Air Force Academy. KKTV

Cadet Reginaldo Capati from Dallas, Texas, said everything has led up to this point. "It's the culmination of four years here, but I would say more importantly, my whole life has led up to this moment. And it's a dedication, a promise to serve." He plans to go on to medical school at Texas A&M and come back to serve in the Medical Corps. Capati said graduating means everything to him.

The U.S. Air Force Academy Class of 2025 graduates toss their hats skyward at Falcon Stadium in Colorado Springs, Colo. May 29, 2025. Nine hundred nine cadets received their commissions as second lieutenants in the Air Force and Space Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Trevor Cokley) Trevor Cokley

CBS Colorado would like to congratulate all of this year's graduates! We look forward to seeing what you will achieve in the future.