Volunteers gathered at New Life in Christ Church in Lakewood, Colorado, on Saturday to help families put Thanksgiving dinner on the table, distributing food and other resources to community members facing rising costs.

The effort brought together volunteers and community partners to provide a variety of food, including turkeys, fish, ribs, chicken and other Thanksgiving staples.

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Michael Durant, lead pastor at New Life in Christ Church, said the distribution was made possible through partnerships with Food Bank of the Rockies, Denver Rescue Mission and Redeeming Love Fellowship Church Food Pantry.

"Many hands make lighter work, and we are just so blessed to be able to come together and have a common goal of making sure people, if they don't have, they'll have," Durant said.

The church held its inaugural Thanksgiving distribution last year, serving more than 700 people. This year, Durant estimated the effort could reach more than 1,000 people.

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Eden Armendariz, director of the food pantry at Redeeming Love Fellowship Church, said the event reflects the growing need for community assistance.

"The need is great, and they wouldn't be here if they didn't have that need," Armendariz said.

For some recipients, the distribution offered relief amid rising grocery prices and the financial strain many families have experienced throughout the year.

"It's just amazing, 'cause it's so rough. This whole year, it's been so hard with the prices of food going up," one community member said. "It's just so wonderful that people can do this."

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Others said the event's value extended beyond the food itself, highlighting the sense of connection and support among those gathered.

In addition to Thanksgiving meals, families received other resources to help make ends meet. Volunteers also handed out small religious figurines as a reminder of the holiday season's spiritual significance.

"I'm thankful for these people right here, because this is my Thanksgiving. I don't need the food. I don't need anything. It's just the community of people coming together," said Durant.