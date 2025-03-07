At surprise assembly, Northern Coloradan awarded "Oscar of Teaching" and a $25,000 cash prize

A Fort Collins teacher has been recognized with a national award after years of working as an educator and school administrator. Christopher Reynolds of Liberty Common High School in Fort Collins was given the Milken Educator Award, a recognition given to the most influential teachers in America.

The announcement of the award, which is paired with $25,000 for personal use, came during a surprise assembly at the school on Friday morning.

"All of the students were called down for an assembly we didn't know about. We were all shocked," said Anagha Mathur, a senior at the school.

Students and staff at Liberty Common were told this was an assembly to recognize the school for their performance in recent testing.

"I thought the commissioner was coming to talk about SAT scores and possibly a school-wide award from the state," Reynolds said.

However, as the assembly went on it was clear, the students were there to celebrate the success of one of their teachers. However, the mystery of which teacher was still looming over both students and staff.

Then, the team from the Milken Educator Award announced that Reynolds would be the winner for the 2024-2025 school year in Colorado.

"I saw all the instructors in the crowd and thought, 'Wow, any one of these can win it.' So, there was even more shock the minute I heard my name. It was pretty unexpected," Reynolds said.

Recognized as the "Oscar of Teaching," Reynolds was handed the title and also a large check written out for $25,000. He does not have to use it in the school but can take it home to his family.

"Mr. Reynolds won $25,000 today because of the amazing teacher he is to all the students," Mathur said.

Reynolds, an assistant principal, is also a teacher in the high school.

"I teach microeconomics, which can seem kind of dull if you don't have someone to bring it alive. So, that is one of my passions," Reynolds said.

"He definitely has a passion for the subject. It is great to be in there with him," said Bennett Whelan, a senior.

Reynolds' students applauded him, later telling Thomas he has helped them find a way to learn a difficult subject in a fun way.

"I think Mr. Reynolds is one of those teachers with the perfect blend of sociability and he is knowledgeable in the subject," Whelan said. "You get the best of both worlds. Where you learn the subject, you have fun while doing it. You are engaged. It is the perfect class."

"I think his genuine care for his students stands out more than anything. I always get extra help with him and he is always willing to talk to me outside of class," Mathur said.

Reynolds called his wife shortly after the assembly to tell her of the news. She celebrated with him over the phone and told him he deserved his recognition.

Reynolds said he was honored to receive the recognition but also felt any one of his peers was equally deserving at Liberty Common.

"The educators make the difference. They can teach with mastery and help their students love the content more than anything. A really great teacher does that," Reynolds said.