Body of fallen parole officer Christine Guerin Sandoval will be taken from Colorado Springs to Pueblo Tuesday
Colorado Springs police and troopers from the Colorado State Patrol will escort fallen parole officer Christine Guerin Sandoval home to Pueblo on Tuesday afternoon.
Authorities said Guerin Sandoval was struck and killed by a suspect's car on Thursday while she and other parole officers were serving a warrant last week.
The escort will begin at the El Paso County Coroner's Office at 3:15 p.m.
An online fundraiser for Sandoval has raised more than $10,000 for her family. Guerin Sandoval was the mother of an undisclosed number of children. The Fallen Officer Fund of Colorado is also helping her family.
The suspect in Guerin Sandoval's death has been arrested.
