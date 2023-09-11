Watch CBS News
Chilly Fall-like pattern set to take over the week in Denver

By Dave Aguilera

/ CBS Colorado

A soggy and foggy start to the week with Fall-like chill settling in
Happy Monday! A soggy and foggy start to our workweek will be the rule thru the morning hours. 

The combination of cool air and overrunning moisture from the southwest has changed our weather pattern to a more Fall-like feel.

As the morning goes on there will be some sunshine breaking thru late morning into the afternoon. Along with this a few isolated showers here and there around mid-day.

As the afternoon goes on a drier pattern moves in bringing in a little more sunshine. By late afternoon/early evening we have a chance of thunderstorms and showers on the west and southwest side of the Denver metro area. The best shots will be in Park, Jefferson and Douglas counties.

Temperatures will be feeling like Fall for most of the state with 70s, 60s and 50s. There may be a few 80s on the western slope by afternoon.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny over northern Colorado with most of the showers and thunderstorms over the southern stretches of the state.

Highs will be around 10 degrees warmer than Monday's highs.

There will be a much better chance for rain Thursday night into Friday with another cold front.

Dave Aguilera
Watch First Alert Meteorologist Dave Aguilera's weather forecasts on CBS News Colorado -- on TV and on our free streaming service. Check out his bio and send him an email.

First published on September 11, 2023 / 8:31 AM

