Children's Hospital Colorado lawn transforms into pumpkin patch to spread fall cheer

On the front lawn of Children's Hospital Colorado, dozens of pumpkins were ripe for the picking on Tuesday morning.

The 12th annual Pumpkin Patch for Patients brought out crowds of kiddos and parents alike; it's a gift from Children's Colorado and Aurora police and fire departments to spread some fall cheer.

And the best part, Anjolie Njouanag says, is simple. "They're free pumpkins!" she exclaimed with a grin, new pumpkin in hand.

Heather Hillard and her 1-year-old little guy Elio visited the hospital as part of a routine appointment.

"We got here a little early and I didn't even know it was going on," Hillard told CBS News Colorado's Mekialaya White. "He burned his hand last week so he's getting a soft cast removed, hopefully."

Elio Hillard, 1, visits his first pumpkin patch at Children's Hospital Colorado on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022. CBS

Hillard is grateful for the small gesture of support as her family navigates a vulnerable time. "This is fun. (Elio's) never seen a pumpkin so this is a nice little surprise. Now we can get some energy out and hang out outside, get some sunshine and hopefully make it more pleasant which will be great," she laughed.

Officers with Aurora PD like James Seneca have given back through the event for years. He even dons a scarecrow outfit and face makeup, saying it's the least he can do to help.

"Most of the time they come over and want to take a picture with me. It's great," said Seneca. "When you come to Children's Hospital, you get humbled. You don't take your health for granted. Having a sick child is the worst thing you can go through, so to brighten their day, it's magnificent."