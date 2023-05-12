Children's Hospital Colorado doctor researches possible breakthrough in peanut allergies

A study led in part by a Children's Hospital Colorado doctor is offering a possible breakthrough in dealing with children's peanut allergies. Allergic reactions to peanuts can result in serious health problems including death.

The life of Simon Katz ended far too early. In 2015 he was almost 17, a junior at Chatfield High School and a young musician.

His father explained, "He was at a bonfire at the high school for homecoming and incidentally ate a bake sale product... a s'more made with Reece's peanut butter cups."

Dave Katz was well aware that his son was allergic to peanuts.

"When he was younger, it was about making sure the teachers knew, and the school knew those things,"

Now the study that has been taking place at Children's Hospital Colorado and internationally has produced hope

Dr. Matthew Greenhawt is one of the leaders of the research that put patches with tiny amounts of peanut protein on the backs of 1 to 3-year-olds.

"This is a very big deal. It's showing that there is a high level of efficacy and reliability that those who start on the therapy are going to get the effect they are looking for," said Greenhawt.

There have been other studies with patches including at National Jewish Hospital in Denver that have been done with older children.

Greenhawt explained how the patches work, "The peanut gets sprayed on that, and the peanut gets absorbed into the skin through sweat and condensation."

The patch is called Viaskin, made by DBV Technologies, which appears to create a level of immunity to the peanuts.

"Now we have something, potentially for the very young to narrow down that window that they are living with that fear that hopelessness," Dr. Greenhawt said.

The patches are only available now to those involved in the study where more testing needs to be done.

Simon Katz's father David expressed his hope, "If there is a mechanism that can help a child or young adult, defend themselves against the consumption of peanuts... that's great."