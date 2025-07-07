Child injured after falling 6 floors from hotel, Denver Fire Department says

A child fell six stories from a Denver hotel on Monday and suffered multiple injuries, but is alive, the Denver Fire Department said.

Few details, including the age of the child or which hotel, were immediately available, but DFD posted a map of the incident at 2:15 p.m., indicating it occurred somewhere near East Hampden Avenue and South Poplar Street.

Denver fire and ambulance crews were on their way to treat the child and take them to the hospital.

Fire officials did not have any information about the circumstances surrounding the fall as of 2:30 p.m.