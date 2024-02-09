Watch CBS News
Child dies in house fire in Thornton

By Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

A child died in a house fire in Thornton on Friday afternoon. Thornton firefighters and Thornton police officers were dispatched to the 9100 block of Clarkson Street on a structure fire just after noon Friday. 

When they arrived, police officers were told about a child inside the home. Three officers immediately went inside to try to find the child. 

When firefighters arrived they began search efforts and quickly extinguished the fire. They were assisted by Westminster Fire, Federal Heights Fire, Adams County Fire Protection District, and North Metro Fire Rescue District. 

The child did not survive. The child's identity has not been released. 

What caused the fire is being investigated. Anyone with information is asked to call the Detective tip line at (720) 977-5069.

No firefighters were injured but the three police officers who entered the residence were treated for smoke inhalation at the hospital. 

Jennifer McRae

Jennifer McRae

February 9, 2024

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

