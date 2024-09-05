Chiefs star Travis Kelce shares how he navigates Taylor Swift fanfare: "I have fun with it"

Travis Kelce on Pepsi's gladiator reboot Travis Kelce on Pepsi's gladiator reboot, Taylor Swift and new NFL season 04:37

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce told "CBS Mornings" that he's ready to return to "normal" as football season kicks off following a whirlwind summer touring the globe with girlfriend Taylor Swift.

The couple was thrust into the spotlight when they started dating during a high-profile season for the Chiefs, ending with the team's historic back-to-back Super Bowl win. This summer, cameras panned on Kelce in the crowd singing along during Swift's history-making Eras Tour.

Kelce said it's difficult to name just one Swift hit as his favorite.

"They're all my favorite — literally every single one. You'll see me at a concert, you'll see me singing them all," he told CBS News correspondent Jamie Yuccas in an interview for "CBS Mornings."

Embracing the spotlight with Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift embrace after the Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers in overtime during Super Bowl LVIII. Getty Images

Kelce has embraced being one-half of what fans describe as the ultimate power couple.

"It's the life I chose, I guess. I have fun with it," said Kelce, adding that "it comes with the territory."

His family has also had to adjust to the extra attention that comes with the celebrity romance.

"Everybody's loving it. Mama Kelce…she's having so much fun. My dad is slowly getting more comfortable with it. And Jason has always been a pro at it," Kelce said.

Jason, a Philadelphia Eagles legend, announced his retirement from the NFL in a tear-filled press conference in March after 13 seasons, including a Super Bowl championship.

"It has always been a goal of mine to play my whole career in one city. And I couldn't have dreamt a better one and a better fit if I tried," Jason said at the time. "I don't know what's next, but I look forward to the new challenges and opportunities that await. And I know that I carry with me the lessons from my time here and that forever we can all share the bond of being Philadelphians."

Kelce and his brother, co-hosts of "New Heights", recently struck a reported $100 million deal with Amazon's Wondery for their popular podcast.

"I'm forever grateful for who my brother is in my life. He's always been the guy that I can kind of just lean on. And, uhm, yeah, so a moment like that, where he finally called it quits and hung it up. It was definitely one of the most emotional moments I've had with him," Kelce said.

Exciting new cameo

Travis Kelce appears in a reboot of an iconic Pepsi commercial. CBS Mornings

Kelce's ready to make a splash this season, starting with his latest project: a foot-stomping reboot of an iconic Pepsi commercial. In the ad, he's among the "gladiators of the NFL."

The new commercial, which debuted on "CBS Mornings" on Thursday, is getting him pumped for another NFL season.

"I'm geared up for getting – the rookies involved, getting the off-season workouts and everything together, and sure enough when game day hits it's just going to be a blast," Kelce said.

The Chiefs are gearing up for Thursday night's matchup against the Baltimore Ravens at Arrowhead Stadium – and fans are already wondering if Swift will be back in the stands.

"Why do you think people are rooting for you?" Yuccas asked Kelce.

"I would hope it's because they see I'm just a genuinely good person and I love what I do and I love doing it with the people that I -- that I do it with. I'd rather give everybody happiness and something to cheer about," he said.