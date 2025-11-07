Cheyenne police arrest Colorado man in connection with car dealership burglary

A man from Northern Colorado is facing multiple charges in connection with the burglary of a car dealership in Cheyenne.

Cheyenne police officers were called to the Cowboy Dodge on East Lincolnway around 11:15 p.m. on Wednesday, where they found a masked man inside the dealership. Authorities said the suspect is 19-year-old Fort Collins resident Damon Jones.

According to police, Jones threw rocks at the glass door to get inside and took key fobs belonging to the dealership. Police also found a vehicle in the parking lot that was reported stolen in Fort Collins. Authorities said one of the key fobs in Jones's possession unlocked that car.

Damon Jones Cheyenne Police Department

As they searched the stolen vehicle, officers reportedly found drug paraphernalia and more key fobs, which were linked to another dealership.

They believe this burglary may be connected to other recent incidents in Fort Collins, and the Cheyenne Police Department is working with the Fort Collins Police Department on the investigation.

Police arrested Jones and booked him into the Laramie County Jail. He is facing charges of burglary, burglary from a motor vehicle, felony destruction of property, felony theft, interference and felony possession of marijuana.