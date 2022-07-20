Former Cherry Creek softball coach accused of soliciting nude pictures from girl

Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office arrested Cherry Creek High School's softball coach today on a charge of felony criminal solicitation. Paul "Pablo" Severtson, 37, also worked as a paraprofessional at Cherry Creek, West Middle School and a small group of students at Cherry Creek Elevation.

Investigators found that Severtson was attempting to persuade his victim to produce and send nude images and videos of herself to him. In March of 2022, the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office got information from the Hanover County, Virginia Sheriff's Office that a underage girl died by suicide. Investigators later discovered she had been talking with Paul "Pablo" Severtson.

Severtson had three accounts on the social Media Chat app KIK using the names Tyson Richard with the user name TYSONHELP, Reggie Collins with a username of REGGIEBBC11, and Jordan Styme with the username JSTYME8080. Severtson passed himself off as 22 to 23 years old and sometimes into fitness, sheriff's investigators say.

Severtson coached the girl's softball team at Cherry Creek High and the Colorado Styxx girls softball club. He has also coached at Heritage High, Littleton High and Chaparral High Schools from November 2017 through August 2020.

In a statement, the school district said that Severtson's arrest was not connected to any students.

Cherry Creek Schools says Severtson underwent a criminal background check and reference checks prior to his employment. Cherry Creek says the process did not raise any concerns.

On July 20, a team from Arapahoe County's Internet Crimes Against Children executed a search warrant at Severtson's home. He was arrested, and the sheriff's office seized evidence from his home.