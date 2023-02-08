Cherry Creek Schools adopts higher wages for teachers starting this fall

New teachers will get more money in one Colorado school district. Cherry Creek Schools approved a new salary schedule that will start this fall.

The salary for new teachers will start at $57,000 for the 2023-2024 school year. That also includes an increase in salary for all teachers across the classrooms as well as additional compensation for teachers and certified staff who further their education.

The salary increases were approved on Monday by the Cherry Creek Education Association.

"In Cherry Creek Schools, we love and value our teachers beyond measure. This salary update is designed to provide competitive compensation for all of our teachers and certified staff, and is aligned to our core values as a district," Superintendent Christopher Smith said in a statement. "This week's announcement is part of our ongoing efforts to ensure that all of our staff earn fair and competitive wages for the work they do in service of students."

Additional Information from Cherry Creek Schools:

The district will host a job fair for teachers and certified staff from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 25. Candidates signing up for an interview at this fair must hold a valid Colorado Department of Education license or be in the process of obtaining licensure. More information can be found here.

The district is currently hiring for many positions across schools and departments. Find all the CCSD job postings here: Cherry Creek School District job postings.