Charter school for Black students in Denver one step closer to approval

A charter school aimed at serving Black students is one step closer to getting started in Denver.

The School District initially rejected its application back in June.

5280 Freedom filed an appeal with the State Board of Education following the rejection.

The Board found the District's decision was against the best interests of the students, school district and community.

The school does have more work to do to achieve full approval from the District.

If that happens, 5280 Freedom School will open next fall.