"Charity scam" targets Colorado shoppers in Highlands Ranch parking lots, investigators say

Authorities in Colorado are warning about a charity scam that targets shoppers in parking lots across Highlands Ranch. According to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, the scammers are approaching customers in the parking lots of Whole Foods, King Soopers, and Ace Hardware stores.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is warning of a "Charity Scam" targeting shoppers at local lots like Whole Foods, King Soopers, and Ace Hardware in Highlands Ranch. Douglas County

Investigators said the scam works like this: the individuals approach shoppers and ask for donations for youth trips or funerals. When the victim agrees, the scammers overcharge the credit card using the mobile card reader, entering a "significantly higher amount than you authorized."

Investigators are asking for information about the following suspects: Three males, 25-35 years old, approx. 6-foot to 6-foot-1, with long dreadlocks. They were claiming to be selling candy for a "Boys and Girls Club" trip or raising money for a nephew's funeral.

Investigators said the scammers are claiming to be selling candy for a "Boys and Girls Club" trip or raising money for a nephew's funeral. Douglas County

Detectives with the Douglas County Sheriff's Office are advising people:

Legitimate charities rarely solicit in parking lots without official store approval

Double check- always look at the total on any card reader screen before you tap, swipe, or chip

Report: If approached by suspicious solicitors, notify store management immediately or call our non-emergency line at 303-660-7500

People with information about the charity scam are urged to contact Metro Denver Crimestoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867), reference case number 2025-67962.