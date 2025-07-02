Watch CBS News
Changes to longstanding Denver policy could make way for widespread layoffs

Denver Career Service Board approves change to policy making way for widespread layoffs
Denver Career Service Board approves change to policy making way for widespread layoffs 01:30

Denver's Career Service Board approved changes to Rule 14 on Tuesday that some claim will make it easier to lay off city workers despite seniority. City employees protested outside the building where the vote was taking place. 

The rule gave job protection for workers based on their years of service and let them move to other city positions if their position was cut. 

City leaders said the length of service will still be part of the layoff criteria, but that process will be merit-based moving forward. 

Denver Mayor Mike Johnston announced goals for city
DENVER, COLORADO - JANUARY 29: Denver Mayor Mike Johnston's shadow is casted onto the Colorado state flag as he announced his 2025 goals during a press conference in the newly renovated section of the Denver Central Library in Denver, Colorado on January 29, 2025. RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Veteran city employees believe the change is a betrayal. 

Ronie Houston, a retired union leader and labor organizer, is among those who have been fighting the changes, "When merit-based can outweigh your years of tender, your blood, your sweat, your tears for the city... It's shameful." 

Citing Denver's expected $200 million deficit in 2026, the city's Office of Human Resources executive director, Kathy Nesbitt, proposed altering city personnel rules last month. 

Denver Mayor Michael Johnston has said he supports the rule changes that would impact which city workers are laid off to deal with the projected budget deficit. In a statement to CBS Colorado, he said, "It's an important step toward ensuring our workforce meets the needs of our residents... even during difficult economic times."

