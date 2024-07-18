Colorado man arrested after roommate says he fired at him in Highlands Ranch

A 29-year-old Highlands Ranch man was arrested after allegedly firing a gun at his roommate.

Deputies are seen at the scene of the arrest of Cesar Olang-Puig in a photo posted by the Douglas County Sheriff's Office. Douglas County

Cesar Olang-Puig was arrested on Tuesday night just before 9 a.m. in the neighborhood right behind the Cherry Hills Community Church. That happened after people reported hearing gunfire on the 9900 block of Aftonwood Street.

Deputies learned that roommates who lived at a home were involved in a disturbance outside. At one point the suspect allegedly grabbed a gun and as his roommate was driving away he reportedly fired several times. No one was hurt.

The suspect was seen standing in the street by the roommate after the shots were fired.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office said Olang-Puig then left the scene but deputies found him and he was arrested without incident on charges of attempted homicide, illegal discharge of a weapon and disorderly conduct.

Douglas County Sheriff Darren Weekly said in a post on social media that his office "will make examples of people who choose to commit acts like this in Douglas County."

"This senseless act could have easily injured or killed an innocent occupant of a nearby home," he said in the Facebook post.