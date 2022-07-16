'It's a mess': Central 70 construction nears end, some small business owners considering closing

In an area that often seems to be under construction, another hit to business owners like Lilia Uribe who owns Panaderia Juanita's on East 46th Avenue. She says the ongoing years of construction have been frustrating.

"The people, they don't know how to get here because they close the streets, right here, over there, and it's a mess," Uribe told CBS4. "We stress out too, because we are here, and nobody shows up. It will affects us because they have no way, the customers coming in."

(credit: CBS)

Starting July 15, at 10 p.m., a section of Interstate 70 eastbound will be closed throughout the weekend. The highway will be shut down between Washington Street and Interstate 270, until Monday at 5 a.m.

"So you will need to get off at I-25 to detour the eastbound I-70 closure," said Stacia Sellers, the Colorado Department of Transportation communications manager.

Nearby businesses may see this closure as a negative, but CDOT said hitting this milestone in the project has a bigger purpose. Once the tunnel is complete, the corridor is expected to have a park and more sidewalks.

"So the park serves to connect the Elyria Swansea communities with a shared community space," Sellers said.

While community is at the heart of this project, Uribe said during this process, small businesses have needed assistance and still do. She said if something doesn't speed up or change, the future of her business is uncertain.

"We're struggling a lot, we're thinking of closing because we can't afford it, so yes, it's bad," Uribe said.