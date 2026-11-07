From baking to business: Celebrate Shop spotlights entrepreneurs with disabilities from Colorado

Celebrate Shop, an annual two-day shopping event, featured 35 entrepreneurs and business owners with disabilities. Fourteen are local to Colorado.

For Collette Divitto, baking has always been about more than making cookies. It's been a source of comfort, confidence and, ultimately, the foundation for her business.

Collettey's cookies display at Celebrate Shop. CBS

"I love baking very much," Divitto said.

Divitto faced bullying and social isolation in high school. She says those experiences often left her feeling sad and without many friends, but she found something she could always turn to: baking.

"Baking has always been my best friend," she said.

Now 36, Divitto has turned that passion into a career. She's an entrepreneur, CEO, author and podcaster who hopes her journey can inspire others to pursue their dreams and find their own path to success.

Collette Divitto helps a customers purchasing some of her cookies at Celebrate Shop. CBS

Divitto recently showcased her business at the fourth annual Celebrate Shop, a two-day event highlighting entrepreneurs with disabilities and giving them an opportunity to promote and sell their products. She was among 35 entrepreneurs and business owners featured at the event.

Organized by Celebrate EDU, the event aims to create more visibility and opportunities for business owners with disabilities.

"Entrepreneurs with disabilities are often left out of conversations, so giving them a platform where they're all in the same room promoting their businesses and people are able to see what people with disabilities are capable of and how amazing their products are is so important to us," said Jenny Anderson, co-founder and CEO of Celebrate EDU.

Lakewood resident Tania Richardson smiles as customers look at her textile products on display at Celebrate Shop. CBS

Anderson hopes shoppers will consider supporting small, local businesses and entrepreneurs from marginalized communities, especially during the holiday shopping season.

Divitto shares that same message, encouraging others not to give up on their goals, no matter the obstacles they face.

"No matter who you are, you can make an amazing difference in this world. And also, never give up on your dreams and just keep on working hard," Divitto said.

A display at Celebrate Shop shows glasswork made by Denver resident Ethan Davis. CBS

It's not too late to shop small and make a difference. While the in-person Celebrate Shop event has wrapped up, shoppers can still browse and purchase products from participating entrepreneurs online at CelebrateShop.org.