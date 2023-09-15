CD's Wings expands, announces new restaurants coming in Aurora and Parker

A family-run restaurant in Westminster that specializes in chicken wings will be opening two new restaurants in the Denver metro area. After 20 years in the northwestern part of the Denver metro area, CD's Wings announced on Thursday that it will open locations in Aurora and in Parker this year.

"They do just a few things and they do them well," said Larry Herz, a Colorado influencer and restaurant promoter who appears regularly on CBS Colorado newscasts. "Their wings are always fresh, never frozen. And they cook them to order. A lot of places will par-bake them in the oven. Some people will fry them one time and then fry them a second time. Here you've got to be a little patient .. but once you eat them, you'll understand why. It makes a difference."

The Aurora restaurant will open soon at 6710 Cornerstar Way, Suite B. That's in the shopping area in the southwest corner of the intersection of Arapahoe Road and South Parker Road.

The Parker restaurant will open before the end of the year at 11211 South Dransfeldt Drive. Unit 134, a few storefronts away from the Target in central Parker.

Digger and Ryan Schwarz have owned the fast-casual restaurant since 2007. Ryan said in a news release that he's thankful for the "incredible support of our community."

The Westminster location remains open at 7685 West 88th Avenue, on the northwest corner of the intersection of West 88th Avenue and Wadsworth Boulevard.