DUI enforcement begins ramping up now through Labor Day weekend

The summer is winding down, but CDOT and Colorado State Patrol will ramp up DUI enforcement as part of a new campaign.

CDOT says 140 people have died on Colorado roads in 2022 as of Aug. 1, as it launches its latest campaign with CSP to curb impaired driving from Aug. 17 until Sept. 8 during Labor Day weekend.

"There's no margin for error when you're driving," said Col. Matthew C. Packard, chief of CSP, in the press release. "Your reaction time and ability to stay in your lane are impacted by consuming alcohol or drugs. Make the choice to do the right thing and plan ahead for a sober ride."

The impaired deaths in the state have accounted for 37% of the 368 total traffic deaths in Colorado at the time the press release was shared by CDOT.

According to the press release, there have also been 655 DUI arrests on Colorado roads during recent DUI enforcement periods this summer. During last year's Labor Day DUI enforcement, 81 participating law enforcement agencies arrested 542 impaired drivers.

"There are many options you can choose instead of getting behind the wheel impaired, but it takes planning and accountability," said Darrell Lingk, CDOT's Office of Transportation Safety director, in the press release. "Call a friend or loved one, or use a rideshare service. Just don't drive when you're drinking or using cannabis. Your safety and the safety of others depends on the decisions you make."