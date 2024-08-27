CDOT reports increase of crashes in Northern Colorado I-25 construction zone

The Colorado Department of Transportation is continuing to expand I-25 in the fastest-growing region in the state, Northern Colorado. The expansion of the interstate between Loveland and Fort Collins has been completed, and for months now the crews have been working to expand the lanes in both directions from Mead to Berthoud.

However, as they have been doing so, CDOT reports drivers have experienced an increase in danger in that area, noting the number of crashes has increased in that stretch since the construction began.

The shoulders of the roadway along those roadways are nearly eliminated due to cement barriers being placed close to traffic. And, there are several spaces where the lanes shift.

Though the speed limit is reduced in the construction zone, CDOT says more people are speeding and tailgating in that same area.

CDOT spokesperson Jared Fiel told CBS News Colorado's Dillon Thomas that 31% of crashes since the construction began were the result of following too closely. Eight percent of crashes were the result of distracted driving. The most common result of the crashes was careless driving, linked as the result of more than 40% of crashes in the construction zone.

"If people pay attention, take their foot off the gas, and drive the speed limit, that gets rid of 80% of the crashes we are seeing. So, it is really something we are trying to help the public, but we need you to help us. We want everyone to make it home safe," Fiel said.

CDOT said they are increasing signage in the area in the hope of encouraging people to pay attention and slow down in the construction zone.

Fiel said that, since completing the expansion between Loveland and Fort Collins, crashes in that area have plummeted more than 58% compared to pre-construction and pre-pandemic statistics.

He noted that also factors in the increase of population as well.