CDOT says flooding will not impact Central 70 construction site the same when work is done

Among areas on Sunday where flooding was prevalent was a stretch of Interstate 70 in the lower section of the Central 70 Project in Denver.

CDOT told CBS4 flooding occurred on I-70 where it was still an active construction zone.

"In that area, the drainage system is mostly done, but there are still some areas that need to be built out," CDOT's Stacia Sellers sent in an email to CBS4.

Sellers said that included 46th Avenue ad well as to the north of it, where there could be potential water or mud from above to flow down onto the interstate.

CDOT's top priority on Sunday night was getting the water removed. Kiewitt, the contractor for the project, also sent crews to remove the abandoned cars that were left on the interstate

Sellers said there is a pump station and drainage inlets all along the lower system. When there is water on the road, it goes through the inlets and is pumped into a pump location off the interstate.

"It's supposed to act like a straw," she said.

"This is not what motorists can look forward to when construction is over," Sellers asserted.