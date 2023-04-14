Watch CBS News
CBS News Colorado's Michael Spencer teams up with Sara for grocery bagging competition

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

CBS News Colorado's Michael Spencer took a break from the anchor desk to head to the grocery store. On Friday, he teamed up with Sara to support Safeway employees with disabilities and the Special Olympics. 

They took on the bagging challenge at the Safeway location at 14th and Krameria. And they made a great team!

"I just relied on Sara, she showed me the ropes and that's all I needed to do and she made my job easy," said Spencer. 

Representatives of ARC thrift stores, MDA and other nonprofit partners also took part in the bagging competition. 

CBSColorado.com Staff
First published on April 14, 2023 / 12:41 PM

