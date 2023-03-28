CBS News Colorado Anchor Mekialaya White Inducted as University of Northern Colorado Honored Alumni

Each year, the University of Northern Colorado Alumni Award is presented annually to five UNC graduates in recognition for career achivevements and a commitment of service to the university. The award is the highest honor presented to a UNC graduate by the Alumni Association. On Saturday, CBS News Colorado anchor Mekialaya White was inducted as a 2023 Honored Alumni.

"UNC alumni are recognized leaders in their careers and communities. And from among our growing network of alumni, UNC honors a distinguished group of graduates whose lifetime of leadership and service inspires all Bears to remain involved and invested in the university," UNC says on its website.

"There's so many Bears doing so many amazing things of all generations. And I'm just beyond grateful to be recognized," White said.

White was presented an award and medal following a tribute video for the ceremony.

Other 2023 Honored Alumni are as follows: Brandon Barnholt, '81; Solomon Little Owl, '00; Colette Pitcher, '81; and Jason Veasey '02.