CBS News Colorado Anchor Mekialaya White emcees Indulge for CASA Gala

Balistreri Vineyards in North Denver was buzzing on Tuesday evening, with the sounds of the Dapper Brass Band and crowds celebrating CASA of Adams & Broomfield Counties. Hundreds came out to Indulge for CASA: A Stroll in the Garden.

Nonprofit CASA's mission is to provide court-appointed volunteer advocacy for children and youth from the child welfare system so every child can be safe, have a permanent home, and the opportunity to thrive.

Indulge for CASA Gala

"We work with community volunteers who provide a voice for local children who have experienced abuse and neglect," CASA CEO Lindsay Salas told the audience. "CASA volunteers advocate in court for the material, educational, and therapeutic needs of children, while supporting them in their journey to find a safe and permanent home. Our goal is to strengthen and support families by prioritizing the preservation and reunification of families whenever safely possible."

"I unequivocally believe that CASA is an organization that changes outcomes not just for the children and families we serve, but for the community as a whole. When our children and families thrive, we all thrive!" said CASA board chair Lisandra Gonzales.

Indulge for CASA Gala

CBS News Colorado anchor Mekialaya White served as emcee for the event, which included a live and silent auction.

To learn more about how to help Colorado's children through CASA of Adams & Broomfield Counties click here: https://bit.ly/46gV8fz