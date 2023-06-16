CBS Colorado staff reflect on Pride, listening and living authentically

We're excited to celebrate Pride all month here at CBS News Colorado. We couldn't bring you the news every day without the extraordinary talents of our diverse team.

CBS

This week a few of our LGBTQ+ colleagues and allies gathered to reflect on Pride. Denver boasts one of the largest celebrations in the country.

The circle of people who attend as themselves, along with allies, has grown significantly since the first Pride parade here in 1976.

"When I first came out, it was the best weekend of the year, the best weekend of the summer. And it was the only time that I could actually be myself," Assistant News Director Jeff Gurney shared.

Jeff Gurney

Gurney has since traveled to Pride events all over the world.

Producer Aaron Romek now attends with his family.

Aaron Romek

"I think one of the great things about it is all the families that come down, all kinds of couples with the kids and everyone just celebrate, and it's great," Romek said.

Assignment Editor Joel Hillan says he was deeply closeted for 35 years before coming out in 2017. You can't know Joel without knowing about his abiding love for his children.

Joel Hillan

Hillan said, "It was a great lesson and just being authentic and living authentically, which was just wonderful to be able to share that with my kids. What greater lesson can I give them? My son is 16 years old. He's just a straight teenage boy. But he loves Pride every year."

Since coming out Zelda Sidener, daughter of Creative Services Director Drew Sidener, has helped expand her parents' thinking about many things.

"To not talk so much, but to listen more and, and understand that, this is a process that we're going through together, figuring out what this relationship is now and how it's going to evolve and change," Sidener said.

Josh Behringer

Our newest teammate, producer Josh Behringer, says the fight for human rights and dignity for all goes on even if those who reap the benefits will come in future generations.

"Currently, the focus is on the LGBTQ+ community, really the trans portion of it, but historically, we've gone through this cycle with other groups: women, African American and other minority groups," Behringer added.

You can see the full interview with our colleagues below and also on the CBS News Colorado stream.