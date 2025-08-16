Watch CBS News
Second Annual Girls In The Game

Visitors to the Girls in the Game event learn about and practice fencing.

Girls in the Game resource fair

Representatives from universities, sports teams, and more helped guests learn about opportunities and careers in sports.

Young Sports Anchor

A young girl poses with CBS Colorado's Romi Bean

Denver Summit

Colorado's new National Women's Soccer League team, Denver Summit, sets up at Girls in the Game to teach visitors more about the sport.

Girls in the Game golf

A young visitor at the Girls in the Game event practices her swing.

Girls in the Game panels

Multiple guests from a variety of sports organizations spoke with visitors about careers for women in sports.

Girls in the Game soccer

Young visitors practice their soccer skills at Girls in the Game event.

Girls in the Game table

CBS Colorado's Romi Bean and Michael Spencer greet young visitors and answer questions at Girls in the Game.

All City Network

Members of the All City Network talk to a young guest about sports entertainment.

Girls in the Game hockey

The Colorado Avalanche set up at Girls in the Game to help young visitors practice their hockey skills.

Sports Coverage at Girls in the Game

Colorado sports coverage organization Guerilla Sports sets up at Girls in the Game to share information on careers for women in sports.

Girls in the Game gymnastics

A visitor to Girls in the Game practices gymnastics skills while others look on.

University of Colorado

University of Colorado guests and mascot Chip ready to greet young girls interested in playing college sports.

