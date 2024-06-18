Watch CBS News
Local News

CBS Colorado anchors Michelle Griego, Romi Bean and producer Raetta Holdman honored at Gracie Awards

By Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

CBS Colorado's Romi Bean, Michelle Griego, Raetta Holdman honored at Gracie Awards
CBS Colorado's Romi Bean, Michelle Griego, Raetta Holdman honored at Gracie Awards 00:37

CBS Colorado anchors Michelle Griego and Romi Bean, along with producer Raetta Holdman were honored at the Gracie Awards in New York City. 

gracie-awards-cropped.jpg
CBS Colorado News Director Kristine Strain with sports anchor Romi Bean and producer Raetta Holdman for the Gracie Awards in New York City. Anchor Michelle Griego not pictured.  CBS

Bean accepted an award for On-Air Talent Sports and Holdman, along with Griego, were honored for the special "The Border Crossed Us."

The Alliance for Women in Media Foundation presents the Gracie Awards, named after actress and radio host Gracie Allen. The Gracie Awards celebrate and spotlight women in all areas of media and entertainment.

gracie-awards.jpg
CBS News Colorado producer Raetta Holdman, CBS News Morning Anchor Michelle Griego and CBS Colorado Sports Anchor Romi Bean discuss their recent Gracie Awards. CBS

Go Behind the Story to help celebrate CBS Colorado Mornings Anchor Michelle Griego and your CBS Sports Colorado Anchor Romi Bean for their Gracie award wins.  

Jennifer McRae

Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer for CBS Colorado with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website several times by the Colorado Broadcasters Association.

First published on June 18, 2024 / 6:22 PM MDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.