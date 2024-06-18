CBS Colorado anchors Michelle Griego, Romi Bean and producer Raetta Holdman honored at Gracie Awards

CBS Colorado anchors Michelle Griego and Romi Bean, along with producer Raetta Holdman were honored at the Gracie Awards in New York City.

CBS Colorado News Director Kristine Strain with sports anchor Romi Bean and producer Raetta Holdman for the Gracie Awards in New York City. Anchor Michelle Griego not pictured. CBS

Bean accepted an award for On-Air Talent Sports and Holdman, along with Griego, were honored for the special "The Border Crossed Us."

The Alliance for Women in Media Foundation presents the Gracie Awards, named after actress and radio host Gracie Allen. The Gracie Awards celebrate and spotlight women in all areas of media and entertainment.

CBS News Colorado producer Raetta Holdman, CBS News Morning Anchor Michelle Griego and CBS Colorado Sports Anchor Romi Bean discuss their recent Gracie Awards. CBS

Go Behind the Story to help celebrate CBS Colorado Mornings Anchor Michelle Griego and your CBS Sports Colorado Anchor Romi Bean for their Gracie award wins.