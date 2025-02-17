Watch CBS News
Castle Rock house fire leaves one person with life-threatening injuries

First responders rushed one person to the hospital while putting out a fire in Castle Rock. "It's a relatively old house, which makes access difficult," said Norris Croom, Castle Rock Fire Chief.  Castle Rock Police said they got the initial call that as many as two people may have been trapped. 

Chief Croom said, "We also have victims involved. We typically go ahead and assign a second alarm to it just because we need the number of resources and people to handle the incident."  The person taken to the hospital was a man.   A second person was not home at the time.

Firefighters are looking into what started the home on fire. Firefighters say one floor partially collapsed.

The home is located near Lewis and 4th Streets. Firefighters say luckily nearby trees did not catch fire. They planned to be on the scene until noon. 

